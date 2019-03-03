Momo challenge scares 5-year-old boy, prompts call to police

EMBED <>More Videos

5-year-old calls police after seeing Momo challenge.

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- Warnings about the "Momo challenge" swept Facebook and other social media in recent days, as parents worried about the videos that encourage children to hurt themselves or do other harmful tasks such as turning on stoves without telling their parents.

5-year-old Giovanni Pedroza says, "I just close my eyes and my eyes were thinking that the Momo challenge was right there."

The online hoax caused the 5-year-old to call police.

When the dispatcher answered, she assured Giovanni that the character was not real, saying "if anybody asks you to do anything like that you always tell your mom and dad."

The 5-year-old and the dispatcher, Natalie, met for the first time after she invited him to the police department for a tour.

The police department gave him a flashlight and a teddy bear to protect him from his fears of Momo.
Report a Typo
TOP STORIES
17-year-old killed in hit and run leaving quinceañera
HPD officer struck by possible intoxicated driver
Young teens arrested for armed carjacking in SE Houston
Houston Weather: Fog, falling temps, and scattered rain
Teen hit by truck during alleged convenience store getaway
2 dead after being struck by car in New Orleans, police say
Black activist says he took over neo-Nazi group to kill it
Show More
Michelle Obama makes 'Becoming' book tour stop in Houston
Man charged in connection with case of 2 missing girls
Woman in critical condition following multi-vehicle crash
NTSB starts investigation into cargo plane crash in Trinity Bay
Dog shot and killed during missing persons case, police say
More TOP STORIES News