Authorities are investigating after dozens of shots were fired in East Houston.According to a detective, the incident began as a home invasion at the 7000 block of Sherman.Authorities say the homeowner defended himself when the suspects entered the home. Following the shooting, the suspects fled from the scene.Police have set up a perimeter stretching from Harrisburg to Sherman to Capitol, along 71 Ave.At another scene, a vehicle was found about two blocks from the shooting, where a man was found dead in the backseat.Authorities say that out of four people shot, three of them died.Our crew on scene sees at least 60 evidence markers indicating dozens of shots were fired.At some point, officers with guns drawn were seen searching a port-a-potty.