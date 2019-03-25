Crime & Safety

K-9 officer helps catch suspect after $6,000 Victoria's Secret lingerie heist

EMBED <>More Videos

Four men stole $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Victoria's Secret store in the Charlotte area, according to police.

HUNTERSVILLE, North Carolina -- Four men stole $6,000 worth of merchandise over the weekend from a Victoria's Secret store in the Charlotte area, according to police.

Investigators said Rico Frazier, Bryan Garcia and Cletus Cousins ran off with the merchandise and hopped into a vehicle outside the Birkdale Village shopping center in Huntersville, located just north of Charlotte. They said shoppers spoke up after they saw the men taking several items.

Officers caught the men after pulling them over on a nearby highway.

Two of the four suspects ran from the vehicle but a K-9 officer tracked one of the running suspects down. The other was able to escape.

Investigators recovered all $6,000 worth of stolen lingerie. The search continues for the fourth man who escaped.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynorth carolinatheftvictoria's secretu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed wife over perceived flirting, court documents say
Driver rammed woman's car in apparent road rage: Deputies
Several ITC tanks close to being secured, officials say
Community seeks answers in midst of ITC facility fire cleanup
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life outside town hall
Central Market shopper targeted in parking lot robbery attempt
Luke Bryan gives boots to Texas contestant who had holes in his
Show More
Naked man caught on video ringing doorbell in Spring neighborhood
Save 75 percent on your prom dress with this website
Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds student's admission
Apple expected to launch video streaming, news subscription services
Astros party with Ludacris for Jim Crane's wife's birthday
More TOP STORIES News