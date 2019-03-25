K-9 officer helps catch suspect after $6,000 Victoria's Secret lingerie heist

HUNTERSVILLE, North Carolina -- Four men stole $6,000 worth of merchandise over the weekend from a Victoria's Secret store in the Charlotte area, according to police.Investigators said Rico Frazier, Bryan Garcia and Cletus Cousins ran off with the merchandise and hopped into a vehicle outside the Birkdale Village shopping center in Huntersville, located just north of Charlotte. They said shoppers spoke up after they saw the men taking several items.Officers caught the men after pulling them over on a nearby highway.Two of the four suspects ran from the vehicle but a K-9 officer tracked one of the running suspects down. The other was able to escape.Investigators recovered all $6,000 worth of stolen lingerie. The search continues for the fourth man who escaped.