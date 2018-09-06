EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4163091" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four vehicles were destroyed and two others were damaged in a fire in Pasadena.

Charred shells of two SUVs and two cars are all that's left of four vehicles after fire destroyed them Wednesday night.David Pederson called 911 around 11 p.m. when he saw flames behind his apartment."They were over the carport, I know that much," Pederson told us.The cars were parked at the Ashwood Park apartments in the 3600 block of Burke Road in Pasadena."I didn't see anybody out here," Pederson said, pointing to the burned out vehicles.Fire Marshal David Brannon says it's too early to tell whether or not someone intentionally set the fire. Aside from the four vehicles destroyed, two others were damaged.The investigation may not be over, but some of the owners feel it's clear: this was no accident."It's not spontaneous combustion," Ronald Groshong said.Groshong owns a now soot-covered, blackened and melted Mercedes SUV."That's my livelihood," Groshong said. "I need that vehicle to get back-and-forth to work."Groshong drives that Mercedes to construction jobs. He's not sure what he's going to do while he waits for insurance to process his claim.