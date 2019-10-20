3-year-old girl dies after falling into apartment complex pool: Police

Police responded to the Parkway Plaza Apartments in the 13300 block of Westheimer Rd. after a caller stated a child fell into the pool.
Tragic scene in west Houston today as paramedics fought to save the life of a 3 yr old girl who drowned in an apt swimming pool. HPD now investigating why she was alone when she fell in the water #abc13 pic.twitter.com/XqYkERnIRF— Deborah Wrigley (@wrigleyABC13) October 20, 2019
Houston Police say she was found unresponsive in the pool around 12:55 p.m.
She was transported to an area hospital where authorities say she later died.