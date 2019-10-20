3-year-old girl dies after falling into apartment complex pool: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon after falling into an apartment pool and authorities say she was left alone when she fell in.

Police responded to the Parkway Plaza Apartments in the 13300 block of Westheimer Rd. after a caller stated a child fell into the pool.



Houston Police say she was found unresponsive in the pool around 12:55 p.m.

She was transported to an area hospital where authorities say she later died.
