Mom of 3-year-old grazed by bullet in apartment shooting: 'My kids should not have to live like this'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A northwest Houston mother said she's scared for her family after her 3-year-old son was grazed by a bullet while playing inside his room.According to police, the mother's Antoine Street apartment was at the center of a shooting Sunday afternoon.Investigators believe the family wasn't the target and the suspect, or suspects, were shooting at a group of boys in a nearby parking lot."My baby started screaming ... like he ran out the room and started screaming," recalled the mother, who wished to remain anonymous out of fear. "All I could do is run and grab him. My kids should not have to live like this. They're living in fear right now, they really are. We are in fear."In the past six months, HPD has responded to at least 10 shootings at the same Antoine Street apartment complex.They said they've responded to many more calls regarding gunshots heard by people who live there."If her son gets grazed with a bullet hole going through her home, who's next?" asked another mother who lives nearby and also wished to remain anonymous.She said she has three young daughters and claims she's heard gunshots as recent as early Tuesday morning."It woke us up," she recalled. "I just told the girls to just hit the floor."Meanwhile, neighbors tell Eyewitness News they're scared for their lives and hope something will be done about it.As for the mother whose 3-year-old was grazed by a bullet, she said she's planning on moving her family out of the area.Police said tenants tell them the suspect, or suspects, were in a gray Dodge Charger or Challenger.Anyone with information regarding this shooting, or others, is asked to contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). People may also submit a tip online at