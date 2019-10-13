3 people shot after fight outside convenience store in Crosby

Overnight, @HCSOTexas Investigators responded to a shooting at a c-store located at 13613 Crosby-Lynchburg. Several adults were hanging out at the site, when a melee broke out. One retrieved a gun & began shooting & others in the crowd returned fire. In total, 3 were shot, none — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 13, 2019

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after three people were shot at a convenience store Sunday morning.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at 13613 Crosby-Lynchburg around 1:30 a.m.Deputies on scene said there was an altercation that led to gunfire.Three people were allegedly shot during the altercation. All were transported to the hospital in stable condition.Deputies are working to determine what caused the fight.