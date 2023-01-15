2023 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramo Houston Half Marathon finish line video

Watch live as runners cross the finish line for the 2023 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon.

ABC13 has live coverage of the Chevron Houston Marathon, from 6:55 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

If you're out on the course, check out the replay at 6 p.m. Sunday to see anything you may have missed - or maybe to even catch yourself during the run! Watch where you stream ABC13.

