2 women found stabbed to death in northeast Houston: Police

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Peyton Street near Homestead Road.
In a tweet posted by Houston Police, investigators found the two women dead inside the home and say they both "appear to have been stabbed."
OurHomicide investigators and PIO are at 6900 block of Peyton where two females were found deceased in a residence about 930 a.m. Both appear to have been stabbed. Homicide investigator will brief media at the scene at 12:45 p.m. Staging area is Peyton and Camway. #Hounews pic.twitter.com/3QErb3dLKf— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 30, 2019
The incident remains under investigation.