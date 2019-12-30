2 women found stabbed to death in northeast Houston: Police

OurHomicide investigators and PIO are at 6900 block of Peyton where two females were found deceased in a residence about 930 a.m. Both appear to have been stabbed. Homicide investigator will brief media at the scene at 12:45 p.m. Staging area is Peyton and Camway. #Hounews pic.twitter.com/3QErb3dLKf — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 30, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women were found stabbed to death inside a home in northeast Houston, according to police.It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Peyton Street near Homestead Road.In a tweet posted by Houston Police, investigators found the two women dead inside the home and say they both "appear to have been stabbed."The incident remains under investigation.