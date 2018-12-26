2 women and man killed in suspected murder-suicide days before Christmas in Texas

Investigators in North Texas say a woman, her estranged husband, and her sister died in gunfire blamed on him.

CORSICANA, Texas (KTRK) --
Just days before Christmas, three kids were left parentless after investigators say a woman, her estranged husband, and her sister were killed in an alleged murder-suicide.

The shooting happened over the weekend in Corsicana, just 50 miles southeast of Dallas.

Corsicana's police Chief Robert Johnson says dispatchers received a 911 call from 28-year-old Nancy Castillo reporting that her sister, 27-year-old Vanessa Mendoza and brother-in-law, 36-year-old Rosalio Mendoza were arguing and he had a gun.

Police believe Rosalio fatally shot his wife Vanesa during the argument.

Johnson said Rosalio then forced his way back into Castillo's home and to the back bedroom where he reportedly shot her, as she was helping her three nieces escape through a window.

Police say Rosalio then turned the gun on himself.

All three children are now staying with other family members.

(The Associated Press contributed to this post)
