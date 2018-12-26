Just days before Christmas, three kids were left parentless after investigators say a woman, her estranged husband, and her sister were killed in an alleged murder-suicide.The shooting happened over the weekend in Corsicana, just 50 miles southeast of Dallas.Corsicana's police Chief Robert Johnson says dispatchers received a 911 call from 28-year-old Nancy Castillo reporting that her sister, 27-year-old Vanessa Mendoza and brother-in-law, 36-year-old Rosalio Mendoza were arguing and he had a gun.Police believe Rosalio fatally shot his wife Vanesa during the argument.Johnson said Rosalio then forced his way back into Castillo's home and to the back bedroom where he reportedly shot her, as she was helping her three nieces escape through a window.Police say Rosalio then turned the gun on himself.All three children are now staying with other family members.