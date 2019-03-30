2 robbery suspects in custody, 1 on the loose after high-speed police chase

Bellaire Police Dept is assisting @houstonpolice search for a possibly armed suspect in the area of Evergreen between the West Loop and Second St. If you notice unusual activity, such as a person running or hiding in a yard, please call 911. — Bellaire Police TX (@bellairepd) March 30, 2019

Possible police chase after bank robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects have been arrested after authorities say three people robbed a bank Saturday morning.Houston police responded to reports of an armed bank robbery at the BBVA Compass on 4004 Richmond Ave. at 9:46 a.m.When officers arrived to the bank, the suspects reportedly fled the scene and led officers on a high-speed chase.Police say the suspects got on U.S. 59 and then took the 610 West Loop southbound exit, and crashed into a retaining wall. One suspect was arrested after the crash, but the other two jumped the wall.Minutes later, the second suspect was caught in a nearby neighborhood.Authorities searched for the third suspect at Cascade Street and Evergreen, but after the perimeter was broken the search ended.Police say the suspects got away with more than $100,000, but the money may have been recovered in the crashed vehicle.