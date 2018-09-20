Update: 2nd fatality confirmed. US 90-A will be closed for several hours. Please avoid the area. @TxDOTHoustonPIO https://t.co/w3ztgDRjLq — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) September 20, 2018

At least two people are dead after a major crash involving a big rig in Fort Bend County, authorities said.Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office reported the incident in the area of Highway 90 Alternate and Spencer Road just after 5:15 p.m. Thursday.The crash reportedly happened when a "heavy" truck slammed head on with a van. The truck ignited in flames after the crash.There is no word on how many people were in the van.The sheriff's office advised the Highway 90 Alternate will be closed for several hours.