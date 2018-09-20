2 people killed when big rig slams head on with van in Fort Bend Co.

BEASLEY, Texas (KTRK) --
At least two people are dead after a major crash involving a big rig in Fort Bend County, authorities said.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office reported the incident in the area of Highway 90 Alternate and Spencer Road just after 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

The crash reportedly happened when a "heavy" truck slammed head on with a van. The truck ignited in flames after the crash.

There is no word on how many people were in the van.

The sheriff's office advised the Highway 90 Alternate will be closed for several hours.

