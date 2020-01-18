2 men found shot in car outside gas station in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after two people were found shot inside of a Mercedes Benz Saturday morning.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at the Raceway gas station on Bissonnet and the West Beltway around 1 a.m.

Authorities believe the two men pulled into the gas station for help after their vehicle was riddled with bullets.

Both men were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. Investigators are working to determine who shot the men and why.
