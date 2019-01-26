Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people injured at an apartment complex in north Harris County.Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Trails at Dominion Park apartments Friday night.Police told Eyewitness News that two people were shot, and the suspected shooters left the scene in a stolen vehicle.They ended the short chase at 333 Airtex Blvd, where investigators say a third person of interest was located.The two victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.