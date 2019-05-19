2 inbound lanes on I-10 East at Normandy reopened after deadly crash involving 18-wheeler

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler Saturday morning.

The crash was reported around 4:51 a.m. in the inbound lanes of I-10 East at Normandy.

Investigators say a red car was stalled on the freeway when the driver got out of the car and was hit by a white pickup truck.

The driver of the red car died on the scene.

An 18-wheeler driving down the freeway attempted to avoid the crash, but overturned.

More than five hours after the accident, two lanes are open on the inbound lanes of -10 East at Normandy.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondriver killedcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News