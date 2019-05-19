2 inbound lanes on I-10 East at Normandy reopened after deadly crash involving 18-wheeler

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler Saturday morning.The crash was reported around 4:51 a.m. in the inbound lanes of I-10 East at Normandy.Investigators say a red car was stalled on the freeway when the driver got out of the car and was hit by a white pickup truck.The driver of the red car died on the scene.An 18-wheeler driving down the freeway attempted to avoid the crash, but overturned.More than five hours after the accident, two lanes are open on the inbound lanes of -10 East at Normandy.