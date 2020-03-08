Good Samaritan, suspect killed in shooting near Deerbrook Mall

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting near a mall in Humble Sunday afternoon, police said.Officers were alerted to a disturbance involving a man and a woman. Authorities say the man allegedly pulled his gun on the woman.When officers arrived, the suspect began to run. During the chase, officers shot at the suspect. Officers say a good Samaritan also tried to intervene.According to Humble police, the suspect was shot but it is unclear who shot whom.Officials confirm both are dead and are still investigating the incident.