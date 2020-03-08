Good Samaritan, suspect killed in shooting near Deerbrook Mall

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting near a mall in Humble Sunday afternoon, police said.
Officers were alerted to a disturbance involving a man and a woman. Authorities say the man allegedly pulled his gun on the woman.
When officers arrived, the suspect began to run. During the chase, officers shot at the suspect. Officers say a good Samaritan also tried to intervene.
According to Humble police, the suspect was shot but it is unclear who shot whom.
Officials confirm both are dead and are still investigating the incident.
