2 separate police chases end in crashes, killing suspect driving 120 mph

Two police chases end in crashes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two separate Houston police chases ended in crashes overnight, with one of them topping 120 miles per hour and killing a suspect.

The chase where the suspect died started in northeast Houston.

Police say there was a possible drive-by shooting, where the suspect fled the scene. Officers found him and followed him for about 30 minutes into South Houston.

During the chase, we're told the suspect hit a bump in the road and went airborne at 120 miles per hour.

He lost control and crashed into two vehicles in a used car lot.

He was ejected from his vehicle and died.



A police unit also crashed into a utility pole. The two officers inside were checked out at the scene. They are OK.

Officials plan to check the suspect's vehicle to see if they find a weapon.
In southwest Houston, a chase on the Hwy 59 feeder near Bissonnet ended in a rollover crash.

In that incident, the suspect was also ejected, but he ended up in a ditch. He survived.

The SUV came to a rest on a large billboard pole.

Crews are working to restore any power or utilities that may have gone out as a result of the collision.

