2 caught in cross fire as men exchange gunfire outside SE Houston nightclub

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot outside of a nightclub in southeast Houston.

Authorities say the two people were shot when two groups of men started shooting at each other in a parking lot of MLK.

Police say the man was shot in the head and the woman was shot in the neck. Both were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators are looking through surveillance video for more information.
