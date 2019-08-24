18 people sickened by carbon monoxide at NW Harris County apartments: firefighters

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are responding to a carbon monoxide leak at the Raveneaux Apartments at 14500 Cutten Rd in northwest Harris County.

Champions Fire Department confirms at least 18 people are being treated, and one person was airlifted via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Firefighters on the scene believe the exposure was caused by a vehicle left running overnight in a unit garage.

Authorities say seven children are among the 18 victims taken to the hospital. They are all in stable condition and expected to survive.
