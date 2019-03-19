16-year-old fatally shot while playing with gun at Spring home, cousin questioned: Family

New details in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Spring. Family members tell us the victim and the 16-year-old boy who is being questioned by authorities are cousins, they are best of friends, and apparently both attended Klein Oak High School. pic.twitter.com/ohxaKicVN6 — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) March 19, 2019

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was shot and killed while playing with a gun overnight at a home in Spring, the teenager's family told ABC13.Deputies responded to a shooting in the 25000 block of Elmley Place shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.The family says the victim was with his cousin, who is also 16 years old, when the gun went off.The victim was flown to the hospital, where he died.It's not clear who was handling the weapon when the shot was fired. Authorities are questioning the cousin.According to family members, both teens were best friends and went to Klein Oak High School. They both live inside the home where the shooting happened.Family members say the shooting was an accident.