15-year-old girl missing from Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Dec. 14.

Mercedes Sadie Lee was last spotted in Bacliff wearing camouflage print pants, a black hoodie-styled jacket and a black long-sleeved shirt.

Texas EquuSearch says the teen may also be carrying a pair of burgundy-colored jeans, a pair of blue jeans, a pair of black jeans, another pair of camouflage jeans and a velour blanket.

Anyone who knows about Lee's whereabouts are asked to call the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at 281-534-3515 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
