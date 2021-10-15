Strut the Catwalk with Your Pooch at Neiman Marcus for a Good Cause

Reservations Open for Pet Fashion Show and Professional Photo Benefitting the Houston SPCA
Neiman Marcus Houston is hosting all pet lovers and their precious pooches to hit the runway for a Howl-o-ween-themed pet fashion show and a professional photo benefitting the Houston SPCA, the city's leading animal rescue and protection organization on Friday, October 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For a suggested $50 donation, there is a limited number of spaces available. Register in person at Neiman Marcus Houston, or email RSVPHouston@neimanmarcus.com for more information and to reserve a place in the spotlight!
In addition to all the fashion forward, four-legged fun, a professional photo will be taken to capture each canine's finest moments on the runway.
There will also be a raffle for a private pet portrait session and spa grooming services for your pet. The Houston SPCA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit that operates solely on donations. They are not affiliated with any other animal welfare organization, locally or nationally.
