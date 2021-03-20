Man killed, 11-year-old injured in west Houston shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight between a man and his girlfriend Friday night ended with gunfire that killed him and injured the woman's 11-year-old.It happened at an apartment in the 12600 block of Richmond Avenue near Dairy Ashford around 11:30 p.m.The fight between the two escalated when relatives and friends got involved and shots were fired, according to Houston police.The boyfriend was killed in the shooting. The 11-year-old was shot in the hand, police said.Another person was also shot in the side and was transported to a hospital. Their condition wasn't immediately known.Investigators were working to determine who was responsible for the shooting.