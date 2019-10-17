10-year-old girl dies by suicide after possible bullying

SANTA ANA, California -- A 10-year-old girl was found dead Sunday afternoon after apparently taking her own life, prompting a police investigation of possible bullying, authorities said.

The deceased girl was discovered by her 9-year-old sister, according to the police department.

"We have heard rumors of bullying and are looking into that aspect," a police spokesperson told ABC. "This is an ongoing investigation and we will be looking into the victim's phone to identify whether there was any bullying."

Crisis counselors were on site Monday at an elementary school where the victim was a student. The counselors are expected to remain at the campus throughout the week, accompanied by a police comfort dog.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of our students," the school district said in a statement. "While police are conducting a thorough investigation, we have no evidence to support rumors of bullying," the statement added.

The district noted that the school "has a longstanding PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) program and takes a positive approach to promote positive school culture."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

ALSO: Sex trafficked 15-year-old dies by suicide
