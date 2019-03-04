10 people attack H&M security guard, police say

A 24-year-old H&M security guard was attacked when he told shoppers that the store was closing.

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Chicago police are looking for 10 people who attacked a security guard Saturday night at the H&M store on Chicago's Magnificent Mile.

The 24-year-old guard at the store in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue was not seriously injured.

At about 8 p.m., the guard told two female shoppers to make their final purchases because the store was closing. Then, the women started punching and kicking him.

Eight other people got involved and, at one point, one of the women pepper sprayed the guard in the face.

All offenders, who were between the ages of 15 and 55, fled the scene, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene.

Chicago police are investigating.
