1-year-old injured during road rage shooting in southwest Houston: police

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a case of road rage where a 1-year-old was shot in southwest Houston.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting near a gas station at 8601 Southwest Freeway around 1:15 p.m.



Police say the suspect started shooting into the victim's car which had a 1-year-old and another young child inside.

The 1-year-old was shot once in the upper shoulder area. Family identified the little boy as Brandon Jayden Ross.



A witness says that the 1-year-old's father accidently cut someone off on the freeway



The child's father immediately pulled over to a gas station where witnesses attempted to help the child.

The 1-year-old was transported to Texas Children's Hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the father accidentally cut the suspect off on the feeder road before the shooting. The father told authorities that he even tried to apologize, but the suspect started waving a gun.



Witnesses describe the suspect as an African American man driving a blue Toyota Camry or Honda Accord.

Brandon's family has launched two GoFundMe campaigns: one to help cover his medical expenses and another for a birthday party to lift his spirits.

