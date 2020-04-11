1-year-old dead after overdosing on pills in NW Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old is dead after overdosing on pills in northwest Houston, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Deputies responded to reports of an incident in the 6000 block of Longhorn Lane around 10:30 a.m.

The child was transported to the hospital where he or she later passed away.

Deputies said the child's death is considered an accident at this time and the parents are cooperating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild deathoverdose
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
Harris County builds medical shelter at NRG Park
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday: LIST
Severe storms possible Easter morning before a big cool down
Man who was shot crashed into utility pole and died, HCSO says
Wandering 3-year-old hit by pickup truck in northeast Houston
Show More
COVID-19: Santa Cruz police issue tickets for restriction violations
H-E-B plans to deliver thousands of meals to health care workers
Police drag man off of bus after face mask argument, officials say
In sickness and in health: married couple discharged after beating COVID-19
Check in on the animals at the Houston Zoo while it's closed
More TOP STORIES News