1 person dead after driver slams into barricades on US-290

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say one person is dead following a possible DUI crash on the intersection of 290 and 1960.

Officers told Eyewitness News that a man was driving westbound on 290 when he crashed into the center barricades shortly after 3 a.m.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and a passenger in the vehicle died on the scene.

Witnesses told officer that the driver appeared drunk, and wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators are testing the driver's blood alcohol level to determine possible charges.
