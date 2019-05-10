1 killed in wreck on Gulf Freeway feeder road at Edgebrook

Investigators are en route to a fatal crash on the outbound lanes of 11100 Gulf Freeway (45 South) service road past Edgebrook. Preliminary info indicates it might be an auto/pedestrian incident. No other info known at this time. Please avoid the area. #houtraffic #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 10, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has died from a crash along the Gulf Freeway feeder road Friday afternoon.The wreck happened at about noon on the southbound feeder road at Edgebrook, in front of a Spec's liquor store.Police say the initial information is that a pedestrian was killed. The details of the crash aren't yet available.A car with heavy front panel damage was seen in the parking lot, blocked off by crime scene tape.The outbound feeder road lanes were blocked during the investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.