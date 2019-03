Fatal ax in East End- motorcycle collided w/SUV- rider dead at scene- Lawndale blocked off near 75th #abc13 — Deborah Wrigley (@wrigleyABC13) March 16, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Houston's East End.According to Houston police, the accident happened at 5:40 p.m. at 724 S. 75 Street.Police say the motorcycle collided with an SUV and the rider died at the scene.