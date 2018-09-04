Woman crashes after being shot while allegedly stealing man's truck from hotel in southwest Houston

A woman is accused of stealing a truck from a man she just met, then crashing into another driver.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man shot a woman he'd just met after she stole his truck and crashed along the Beltway in southwest Houston, police say.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News the man and woman were at a hotel. While he was inside checking in at the Pearl Inn, she drove off in his vehicle.

Police say the man had a gun and when he saw her stealing the truck, he ran out of the lobby and fired shots at her as she drove away.

A bullet hit her at least once in the leg, causing her to lose control and crash into a 63-year-old driver in a Toyota at the intersection of the South Sam Houston Parkway and Bellfort.

The driver was on her way to work. She and the woman who hit her were taken to the hospital.

Both of them are expected to be okay.

Authorities say a man shot a woman he had just met after she stole his truck while he was checking in at a hotel.

