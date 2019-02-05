$18K in rare shoes and clothing stolen from barbershop

Burglars made off with almost $18,000 in rare shoes and clothing from a Sugar Land barbershop that specializes in unique high-end sneakers.Sugar Land police responded to a burglary at the TDK Barbershop, at 16535 Southwest Freeway, on Jan. 8.Masked thieves were in the First Colony Mall store for 45 minutes during their spree."We had 72 pairs of shoes on the wall and they left us with five. It was silly. We took a big loss," said Diego Estrada.He discovered cash and merchandise totaling $17,800 were missing.TDK barbershop doubles as a consignment store.The missing merchandise included clothing, jewelry, toys, electronics and a safe.There were no signs of forced entry and the case remains under investigation by detectives.