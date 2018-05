EMBED >More News Videos Teen shot at Manvel party

A Manvel mom is happy to have her daughter this Mother's Day. She's recovering after being shot in the abdomen.A week ago, the 15-year-old girl was at a teen party in Manvel. The mother believes there was a dispute between gang members.Some teens shot from the road and others at the party shot back.The woman says her daughter was an innocent partygoer who ran and was struck, but a bullet hit her in the back."I never thought this would be my Mother's Day. I have six children and I never went through any of this," the woman said. "This is crazy. This incident happened, and my daughter is the one who got hit out of everybody."RELATED: Girl, 15, shot during weekend house party in Manvel that 'got out of hand,' police say The girl is currently recovering from surgery, and is now using a walker.The motive and suspects are still unknown.Police are working to identify the vehicle the suspects were driving, with the help of surveillance video.