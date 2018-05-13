MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) --A Manvel mom is happy to have her daughter this Mother's Day. She's recovering after being shot in the abdomen.
A week ago, the 15-year-old girl was at a teen party in Manvel. The mother believes there was a dispute between gang members.
Some teens shot from the road and others at the party shot back.
The woman says her daughter was an innocent partygoer who ran and was struck, but a bullet hit her in the back.
"I never thought this would be my Mother's Day. I have six children and I never went through any of this," the woman said. "This is crazy. This incident happened, and my daughter is the one who got hit out of everybody."
The girl is currently recovering from surgery, and is now using a walker.
The motive and suspects are still unknown.
Police are working to identify the vehicle the suspects were driving, with the help of surveillance video.