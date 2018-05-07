Girl, 15, shot during weekend house party in Manvel that 'got out of hand,' police say

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) --
Manvel police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old girl.

Police say a small college house party got out of hand on Saturday night. They say a vehicle pulled up to the house and someone started firing shots at the party goers.

People inside the home were also armed, police say, and returned fire. Those people have been identified. Police say it's not yet determined if they will face charges, or if that gunfire was in self-defense.

A 15-year-old girl was shot through her backside, according to police. She is recovering from surgery.

The motive and suspects are still unknown. Police are working to identify the vehicle the suspects were driving, with the help of surveillance video.
