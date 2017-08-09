ROAD RAGE

Baytown woman accused of pointing fake gun during road rage incidents

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
A Baytown woman is facing a felony charge that stems from two incidents of road rage.

Investigators in La Porte say Amanda Downs pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a man and his son on SH-225.

The driver's son snapped a photo of Downs during the August 2 incident and reported it to police.

Downs was driving a red Silverado pickup truck at the time of the incident.

The victim told investigators it was one of the most violent encounters of his life and he was afraid for his life and the life of his son.

Investigators recognized the truck and description from a similar road rage incident that was reported in July.

Detectives located Downs a few days later.

The 25-year-old reportedly confessed to her role in the road rage incidents.

The weapon turned out to be a large folding knife case in the shape of a handgun.

Downs has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

