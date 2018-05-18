SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

OFFICER INJURED: What we know about the officer injured in Santa Fe High School shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are how the events unfolded in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
At least 10 people have been killed and 10 others injured after a shooting at Santa Fe High School.

One of those victims included retired Houston Police Department officer and current Santa Fe ISD PD officer John Barnes.

HPD Officers Union President Joe Gamaldi confirmed to ABC News that Barnes was shot in the arm and is undergoing surgery.

Barnes, 49, started his career with HPD in May 1995 and retired in January of this year, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

"John is known for his tireless work in Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children task force," Acevedo tweeted.

Acevedo also visited Barnes' family Friday afternoon at UTMB Galveston.

"John is hanging in there and the family is very hopeful," Acevedo tweeted.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingSanta Fe High School shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Santa Fe students and parents overwhelmed with emotion
Houston sports pauses to reflect on Santa Fe shooting
Trump orders US flags flown at half-mast after shooting
What we know about the victims involved in the Santa Fe HS shooting
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: 10 killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School
Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
What we know about the victims involved in the Santa Fe HS shooting
How to donate blood for victims of the Santa Fe HS shooting
Trump orders US flags flown at half-mast after shooting
Houston sports pauses to reflect on Santa Fe shooting
Show More
Santa Fe student after shooting: 'Eventually it was going to happen'
Vigil planned for victims of deadly shooting at Santa Fe HS
Santa Fe students and parents overwhelmed with emotion
'Shots fired' - 911 dispatch chaos during Santa Fe shooting
Gun violence has been in Santa Fe's mind for months
More News