Retired HPD SPO John Barnes, 49, was sworn in in May 1995 & retired Jan 2018. He began his career at SW Patrol and began working in investigations in 2005. John is known for his tireless work in Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force. https://t.co/OBDOJ0SLkM — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 18, 2018

At least 10 people have been killed and 10 others injured after a shooting at Santa Fe High School.One of those victims included retired Houston Police Department officer and current Santa Fe ISD PD officer John Barnes.HPD Officers Union President Joe Gamaldi confirmed to ABC News that Barnes was shot in the arm and is undergoing surgery.Barnes, 49, started his career with HPD in May 1995 and retired in January of this year, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo."John is known for his tireless work in Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children task force," Acevedo tweeted.Acevedo also visited Barnes' family Friday afternoon at UTMB Galveston."John is hanging in there and the family is very hopeful," Acevedo tweeted.