Jeffrey McDonald arrested and charged in missing Houston woman's murder

Jeffrey Andre McDonald is wanted in the murder of 58-year-old Rebecca Suhrheinrich. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man charged in the murder of a missing Houston woman is no stranger to law enforcement.

Authorities arrested Jeffrey Andre McDonald, 46, in the death of Rebecca Suhrheinrich.

The 58-year-old woman's apartment was found ransacked on Monday night after she disappeared on July 27.

MUGSHOTS: Jeffrey McDonald wanted for murder


According to records, McDonald has a history of run-ins with the law, including charges for evading arrest and the unlawful carry of a weapon in 2003.

He was charged with assault causing bodily injury in 2002, evading arrest in 2001, and for possession in 1998.

Records show the murder suspect also faced a number of other possession and theft charges throughout the 90s.

A neighbor of Rebecca Suhrheinrich is shedding light on what happened in her final moments of life.

A woman has been missing for days in north Harris County.

