Wet, unsettled pattern continues over southeast Texas

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Widespread heavy rain and storms will be possible Tuesday through Thursday morning. Two to three inches of rain is possible in most areas. Isolated areas could have more than 4" of rain, so we'll have to watch out for some street flooding. There will also be a slight chance for severe storms.
Rain chances should fall late this week. The air blowing in behind the rain is from the Pacific, not the Arctic so don't expect temperatures to cool much.
