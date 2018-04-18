WEATHER

Weak cool front moves across Houston this evening

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Tim Heller has your weather update

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A weak cool front will move through Houston this evening. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says no significant rains are expected and there will only be a slight drop in the temperatures behind the front. When you wake up Thursday morning, the humidity will be significantly lower with a dry northeasterly wind.

The next big storm arrives this weekend. Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible on Saturday. It's possible the storms could be stronger than the weather system that affected us this past weekend. The rain should move out early Sunday. Once the rain clouds clear, Travis says we'll get several more days of beautiful weather with pleasant spring temps.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
More weather
WEATHER
Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii
Snowstorm causes hotel roof collapse in Wisconsin
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
What to do after a tornado
More Weather
Top Stories
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
Mayor Sylvester Turner remembers Barbara Bush
Family offers update on President George H.W. Bush
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
Longtime friend Pete Roussel remembers 'Bar' Bush
Astros family express condolences for their No. 1 fan Barbara Bush
How the Bushes chose Houston as a home
Show More
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Outpouring of support for former First Lady at Bush Library
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy
More News