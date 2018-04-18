A weak cool front will move through Houston this evening. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says no significant rains are expected and there will only be a slight drop in the temperatures behind the front. When you wake up Thursday morning, the humidity will be significantly lower with a dry northeasterly wind.The next big storm arrives this weekend. Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible on Saturday. It's possible the storms could be stronger than the weather system that affected us this past weekend. The rain should move out early Sunday. Once the rain clouds clear, Travis says we'll get several more days of beautiful weather with pleasant spring temps.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.