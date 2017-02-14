Pretty sure this is a funnel cloud behind our house. @HerzogWeather Fairchilds, TX. Taken at 8:11. pic.twitter.com/27xIPeytdp — ?????? (@xoxo_bekah) February 14, 2017

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Harris, Brazoria, Fort Bend and Wharton Counties until 8:45am. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect for Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto and Walker Counties until 9:15am.Most of southeast Texas remains under a Tornado Watch until 1pm.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says all the ingredients are coming together to produce rotating thunderstorms in Houston this morning, some of which could produce tornadoes and wind gusts up to 70 mph.There are initial reports of a possible tornado in the Fairchilds and Pleak area in Fort Bend County.Rainfall rates could be greater than two inches per hour, so street flooding will be possible with the midday storms, but bayou flooding is not likely as the storms move through quickly.The storms will clear in time for any evening Valentine's plans, and cooler weather will follow with temps in the 50s this afternoon. Lows tonight will dip into the 40s.We will have at least three meteorologists in the ABC13 weather center at all times until the threat for tornadoes is over.The City of Houston Office of Emergency Management activated the City's Emergency Operations Center to Level III at 8am.Today's storm system may bring bouts of heavy rain, which could lead to flash and street flooding throughout the city, as well as very strong straight-line winds, which have the ability to topple trees and power lines and throw debris.