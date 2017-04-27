WEATHER

Warm and muggy weather expected for the rest of the week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We did it Houston! Our first 90 degree day of 2017 was reached Wednesday. The official high of 91 at Bush and Hobby airport tied the record. Meanwhile, Galveston tied a record with a high of 84 degrees. In the wake of yesterday's front, you will notice the cooler temperatures when you head out the door Thursday morning. Most areas will start in the 50s.

This front should also drop the humidity this afternoon, but it'll be warm and muggy again for Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

More strong storms are possible this weekend as a powerful Pacific storm moves through Texas. Anyone riding in the BP MS150 should pay close attention to the weather forecast.

Keep up with the forecast using the freeAccuWeather App.



