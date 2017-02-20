STORM DAMAGE

Violent storm batters San Antonio, damaging 100 homes

High winds and a possible tornado battered homes on San Antonio's northside overnight.

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KTRK) --
A severe storm battered San Antonio overnight, leaving a trail of significant damage in its wake.

There are at least 5 known injuries, but all are said to be minor.

We're getting our first look at the incredible destruction here in the ABC13 newsroom.

The San Antonio Fire Department says more than 100 homes have been damaged in areas south of the city's airport, and just north of downtown.

In the Alamo Heights area, at least 43 homes were damages in a residential area. The storm then moved across Highway 281, bringing destruction to some commercial properties.

High winds toppled trees, ripping roofs off of homes, even leveling some of the dwellings.

Meantime, officials say a tornado may have moved through the area around 10:30 last night, but awaiting confirmation by the National Weather Service.

Crews said a fire sparked inside an area elementary school is storm related.

The American Red Cross is working to get up a shelter, and are attending to the needs of storm victims in the dark.

City officials said a significant number of homes are without power.

