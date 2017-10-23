WEATHER

Two cold fronts moving thru Houston this week

Chief meteorologist Tim Heller has the forecast for the chilly weather ahead.

Coldest temperatures so far this season ahead this weekend
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two cold fronts will move through Houston and southeast Texas this week. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says this will bring some of the coldest temperatures so far this season.

The first front moves through Tuesday. It won't produce any rain, but it will keep high temperatures below normal and help drop temperatures for this first time this season by Wednesday morning.

A second, stronger cold front will cross the area Friday afternoon. It'll bring rain, wind, and much cooler weather next weekend. Upper 30s are possible north of Houston Sunday morning!

