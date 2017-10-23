Two cold fronts moving thru Houston this week

Two cold fronts will move through Houston and southeast Texas this week. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says this will bring some of the coldest temperatures so far this season.The first front moves through Tuesday. It won't produce any rain, but it will keep high temperatures below normal and help drop temperatures for this first time this season by Wednesday morning.A second, stronger cold front will cross the area Friday afternoon. It'll bring rain, wind, and much cooler weather next weekend. Upper 30s are possible north of Houston Sunday morning!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.