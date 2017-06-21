Tropical Storm Cindy Swirls Rain Into Houston Tonight

Tropical Storm Cindy is tracking straight toward the Texas-Louisiana border, and Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a flare up of storms on Cindy's west side means we have to stay on guard against flooding rains tonight and Thursday.Today will be breezy and mostly dry thru much of the afternoon for the majority of southeast Texas. Temps will climb to near 90 as the north wind gusts up to 30 mph inland and up to 40 mph along the coast. Tropical Storm wind conditions can be expected to spread inland this evening.Tonight is when the rains could get especially heavy as Cindy makes landfall somewhere near Sabine Pass. Travis says heavy storms are expected to erupt on the west side of Cindy once it moves inland, which means areas along and east of I-45 could experience flooding rains. Most can except 1-3" with a narrow swatch of 4-8" possible closer to the center. Travis also says that many west of I-45 will pick up less than an inch or even stay completely dry. The bulk of the rain will come to an end by Thursday evening.Tropical moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Bret are expected to reach Houston Sunday and Monday, keeping a chance of rain going even after Cindy is long gone.