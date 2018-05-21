WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Few more downpours possible in Houston on Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Heller's weather forecast (KTRK)

Tropical moisture could produce more rain toward the end of the week.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More scattered downpours are possible around Houston and southeast Texas on Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says most of us will stay dry, but the showers that develop could be heavy with frequent lightning and thunder.

Wednesday should be a mostly dry day, but the chance of rain starts to climb toward the end of the week as tropical moisture moves this way.

The National Hurricane Center says there's a moderate risk of a storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. Right now it looks like most of the moisture will be east of Texas, but we could still end up with a few showers on Friday and Saturday.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Deadly tornadoes tore through Houston 35 years ago
Mayor Turner proclaims May 2 as "Jeff Lindner Day" in Houston
PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested for bad forecast
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
More weather
WEATHER
Eye on the Gulf later this week
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
When lava reaches ocean, it sends acid 'lava haze' into air
Arresting footage shows extent of Kilauea's devastating lava flow
More Weather
Top Stories
'FOUR MINUTES': Sheriff reveals new details in Santa Fe timeline
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
School threats likely to increase after Santa Fe shooting
Print shop owner looks to make hometown "Santa Fe Strong"
Funeral arrangements for Santa Fe High School shooting victims
Governor plans talks in wake of Santa Fe HS shooting
Pastor of Santa Fe HS shooting victim says he died a hero
5 school threats in one day across Houston area
Show More
Houston mayor: "I value our children over our guns"
8th grader arrested for alleged threat at Friendswood Junior High
Bomb squad called to Jack in the Box in Santa Fe
Only in Texas: Horse spotted running on US 59
Parents pick up students after gun found at League City Int.
More News