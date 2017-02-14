A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Texas until 1 PM CST pic.twitter.com/SSiHK3h5CW — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) February 14, 2017

After quiet weather today, get ready for a round of severe weather tomorrow.A tornado watch has been issued for parts of southeast Texas until 1pm.A wet weather system will slowly push through Texas on Valentine's Day, bringing us a chance of heavy rain and severe storms on Tuesday. Some of the storms may become severe with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Rainfall rates could be greater than two inches per hour, so street flooding will be possible with the midday storms, but bayou flooding is not likely as the storms move through quickly.The storms will clear in time for any evening Valentine's plans, and cooler weather will follow with lows into the 40s Wednesday morning.