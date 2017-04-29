  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: TV coverage of the 1992 LA Riots as it unfolded
WEATHER

Strong storms possible tonight

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Elita Loresca has the latest weekend forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A cool front will cross the area overnight. There's a slight risk of severe storms ahead of the front. The latest models indicate the storms will weaken a bit as they approach the Houston area but gusty winds, lightning, and brief heavy rain will be possible.

After a few lingering showers early Sunday morning, then the sky should clear out by the afternoon. Strong northwest winds will blow cooler, drier air back into Houston. You'll wake up to temps in the comfortable 50s Monday morning.
Keep up with the forecast using the freeAccuWeather App.



Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
America's biggest weather worries
Strong storms could bring hail, damaging wind tonight
Update: Strong storms could disrupt BP MS150
Tracking strong storms for your weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Strong storms could bring hail, damaging wind tonight
Deshaun Watson buys his mom a new Jaguar for birthday
Mom to hold benefit marking daughter's disappearance
Texans add depth to team during day 3 of NFL Draft
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline
HPD welcomes most senior rookie into its ranks
China deports Houston woman accused of spying
Show More
Lucky Texans fan receives pizza delivery from JJ Watt
What to do this weekend in the Houston area
Classmates release balloons for Kelsey Nalepa
19-year-old Cy-Fair student with autism reported missing
Big rig accident snarls traffic on I-10 near downtown
More News
Top Video
Mom to hold benefit marking daughter's disappearance
China deports Houston woman accused of spying
19-year-old Cy-Fair student with autism reported missing
Pickle juice-flavored soda? Yes, it's a thing
More Video