Strong storms possible tonight

A cool front will cross the area overnight. There's a slight risk of severe storms ahead of the front. The latest models indicate the storms will weaken a bit as they approach the Houston area but gusty winds, lightning, and brief heavy rain will be possible.After a few lingering showers early Sunday morning, then the sky should clear out by the afternoon. Strong northwest winds will blow cooler, drier air back into Houston. You'll wake up to temps in the comfortable 50s Monday morning.