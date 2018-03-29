  • LIVE VIDEO SkyEye 13 view after storms slam Houston
WEATHER

Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's weather forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The storms are over. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the sky will clear out later today, but we need to keep an eye on area creeks and rivers that are still rising from a swatch of 5-7" of rain that feel north of Houston.

Minor river flooding is ongoing along the West Fork of the San Jacinto River at HWY 59, and the river will crest this evening at a moderate level, putting water into some homes in the Northshore subdivision. Major river flooding is now expected to occur along the Trinity River in Liberty Easter weekend.

Several creeks northwest and northeast of Houston are out of their banks, flooding low-lying roadways.

Sunshine and mild temperatures and lower humidity for Easter weekend.

Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and damage conditions after storms
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
Lightning strike may have caused fire at NW Houston hotel
More Weather
Top Stories
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and damage conditions after storms
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Weigh in on the traffic plan that will last nearly 30 years
Lightning strike may have caused fire at NW Houston hotel
Transformer fire caught on camera
Emergency officials: Stay off the roads during the storm
Family's home destroyed after completing Harvey repairs
Show More
Texas A&M student on bike braves flood for class
8-year-old dies 4 weeks after drive-by shooting
Happy hour is coming to Starbucks Thursday - with a catch
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
State accused of revenge porn in release of couple's photos
More News
Top Video
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
8-year-old dies 4 weeks after drive-by shooting
Happy hour is coming to Starbucks Thursday - with a catch
Weigh in on the traffic plan that will last nearly 30 years
More Video