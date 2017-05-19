WEATHER

Tim Heller forecasts a stormy weekend in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Scattered downpours are possible across the Houston area this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the first rain of storms could develop late Saturday afternoon and evening.

Some of that rain could linger into early Sunday. After a break in the rain and a few breaks in the clouds, more scattered storms could redevelop Sunday afternoon and evening.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, there is a slight risk of a few stronger storms that could produce some gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

Another round of rain is likely Monday and Tuesday.

It won't rain everywhere, everyday. But Tim says many of the Houston area could get 2-3" of rain or more before this weather pattern changes the middle of next week.

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Aftermath of huge tornado outbreak from Kansas to Texas
Mother orca teaches younger calf how to hunt
Firefighters share video of 'smokenado'
Oklahoma braces for more severe weather
More Weather
Top Stories
Impregnated 12-year-old girl's parents say it was rape
Comey to testify before Senate intel committee
Diners maced in attempted robbery in Rice Village
Texas Senate approves law banning texting while driving
The Woodlands sex assault suspect tied to 4th case
Driver hits and kills 91-year-old woman then takes off
Community rallies around police chief after motorcycle crash
Show More
Timeline of terror: The Woodlands sex assault cases
Thieves caught on camera stealing carts of baby formula
His Highness the Aga Khan awarded the 2017 President's Medal
Mother of 4 arrested in deadly Houston hit-and-run case
Police warn parents of popular drug-laced candy
More News
Top Video
Chris Harrison dishes advice for 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay
Cast of 'Pirates' walks the 'ocean carpet' in Hollywood
Teen paralyzed in accident dances at prom
Thieves caught on camera stealing carts of baby formula
More Video