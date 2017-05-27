WEATHER

Storms could interrupt holiday weekend on Monday

Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest forecast for the holiday weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Summer-like conditions return to Houston just in time for the long holiday weekend.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s this weekend, but the humidity will push the heat index up to 105 in some locations.



Stay well hydrated and know the signs of heat stress since our bodies aren't yet acclimated to this kind of heat.

Your holiday weekend outdoor plans could be in jeopardy on Monday. A cool front will stall across the Houston area, producing scattered downpours, especially on Memorial Day.



The storms erupting late Sunday night could bring severe hail and winds, then the threat turns to flooding rains Monday. We may be measuring the rain in inches before we are through with this long holiday weekend.


If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

